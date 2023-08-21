Miami shooting kills ex-St. Thomas University basketball player and his childhood friend

MIAMI – A shooting killed two childhood friends who were in a black car on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

Antoine Joe, a St. Thomas University graduate and former basketball player, was 26 years old. His friend Tyler Royal was 24 years old.

“He was an innocent person who lost his life,” Joe’s sister Ashley Joe said through tears on Monday. “He was a good person. He loved basketball. He had a pure soul and I feel like this world wasn’t ready for him.”

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting was at about 4 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 12 Avenue and 42 Street, in Miami’s Liberty City.

Ashley Joe said her brother was the eldest of four, so another sister and two brothers are also grieving after his murder. She said he had completed his bachelor’s degree and his next goal as he focused on his education was to earn a master’s degree.

“I see him every time I look in the mirror; I see him when I close my eyes,” the distraught sister said. “I don’t need an explanation as to why. I just need to know who.”

St. Thomas University released a statement saying Antoine Joe’s enthusiasm and leadership were a big part of their team’s success, so they plan to honor his memory with a moment of silence during a home game on Saturday. The first of the season.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

