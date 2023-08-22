LISTEN: 911 calls released in Coral Springs murder

Detectives arrested Chase Harder, a detention officer with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, on Wednesday for a murder in Coral Springs.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – One caller said when she got to her apartment, she heard people on the second floor yelling.

Another caller told a 911 dispatcher that he heard gunshots. “I heard four shots. I heard one and I was like, what was that? And I heard screaming. I came out on my balcony. I heard three more. And then I saw a male running to his SUV, a white SUV Mercedes . . He had a little girl . . "

A man wanted to report that his sister-in-law called him frantic saying that there was a “shooting going on and someone fell from the second floor.”

The calls came in one after another on Tuesday, Aug. 15 starting around 8:25 p.m.

The man seen running with the young girl to a white Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle was later identified as 21-year-old Chase Harder, a detention officer with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

After fatally shooting his 24-year-old girlfriend, Dayanna Hurtado, and leaving her body on a second-floor balcony at the MAA Coral Springs rental community at 9267 Ramblewood Drive, Harder drove to West Palm Beach where the three-year-old girl’s biological father, Jordan Chavez lived.

“He had scratches on his arms; he had blood on his feet,” Chavez told Local 10 News in Spanish. “My daughter was calling him a ‘Liar!’ and saying he had ‘hurt’ her mother, and she fell to the floor and went to sleep.”

Chavez said he called police to report what happened and was heartbroken at what his daughter said she witnessed. Coral Springs detectives announced shortly after 12:35 a.m., on Wednesday, that they had a suspect in custody. Harder had surrendered.

