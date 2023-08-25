Woman with ‘F--- OFF’ tattoo accused of attempted murder in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 27-year-old woman with a “F--- OFF” neck tattoo stands accused of trying to kill someone in Miami-Dade County, records show.

Sinar Borroto was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday facing a charge of an attempted felony murder, county records show.

Miami police officers arrested Borroto on Thursday and corrections officers booked her at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, county records show.

A judge set her bond at $15,000, allowed pre-trial house arrest, and ordered her to stay away from the victim. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Ellen S. Venzer is presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News has a pending request with the Miami Police Department for the arrest report in this case.