Police: Florida man admits to killing sister after fight over electric bill

Deputies accused Rowby Severe of killing his sister on Wednesday in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida man admitted to killing his 40-year-old sister after an argument over their electric bill, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowby Severe punched two of his sisters and hit them with a gun before shooting one of them in the head and calling 911, according to Orange County deputies.

Deputies found Magael Brown dead on Wednesday in a bedroom at the house along Charles Street, between Moore Street and Arundel Drive, in Orange County’s Pine Hills area.

Deputies were holding Severe without bond on Thursday in jail, and he was facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Orange County records show.