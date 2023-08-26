84º

Man accused of raping incapacitated victim in Broward

Daniel Thomas Snell faces 2 charges

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Coral Springs police officers arrested Daniel Thomas Snell on Thursday and he remained in Broward County jail on Friday night, records show. (BSO)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs detectives accused a 22-year-old man of raping a person who was physically incapacitated.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were holding Daniel Thomas Snell at the North Broward Bureau jail facility on Friday night in Pompano Beach, inmate records show.

Snell was facing charges of sexual battery upon a person who is incapacitated and video voyeurism. A judge set his bond at $60,000.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

