Broward commissioners to vote on purchase of helicopter after fatal crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Before the fatal crash last week, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony had warned county commissioners that a rescue helicopter needed to be replaced.

The crash in Pompano Beach killed Lurean Wheaton and Terryson Jackson, who was serving as fire rescue captain, and destroyed the helicopter.

The cause of the Broward Fire Rescue’s helicopter crash has yet to be determined.

Mayor Lamar Fisher told This Week In South Florida’s Glenna Milberg that commissioners were going to decide whether or not they were going to secure funding for one or two aircraft within a 180-day window.

Commissioners were meeting on Thursday night and it included a resolution about the tentative 2023-24 budget for Broward Fire Rescue and an appropriations item for a helicopter at $14.9 million.

