Hialeah mayor grows frustrated over RVs used as rental homes, seeks crackdown

HIALEAH, Fla. – There is a growing battle over a new kind of affordable housing in part of Miami-Dade County.

RVs — and even boats — are being used as rentals in Hialeah and people in the city are calling for a crackdown.

Once you know what you’re looking for, the RVs can be easy to spot. But sometimes not so much, when they are in back of homes or wedged into the sides of property.

Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg found one hooked up to electricity; the hum of air conditioning was audible from the street.

What Milberg didn’t find was anyone willing to talk about how many people in Hialeah are now renting out the campers as homes. It’s enough to trip a new proposed city ordinance limiting the numbers and sizes that can be used.

“We’re not in crisis mode, but I do think we have to discuss this because the potential for problems are there,” said Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo.

Bovo said he has noticed the growth in the last couple of years, RVs on properties that clearly have nothing to do with road tripping.

An enterprising black market real estate deal is filling the needs of those who can’t afford rising rents or are new to the country.

“They are hooking up sewer lines into these RVs, which is a sure sign there is no intention (of moving it),” said Bovo. “They’re putting it in backyard where they literally had to remove the fence to put in in there and put the fence back up.”

Bovo guesses there are twice are many RVs in Hialeah than there are are legitimately registered with the state.

It’s a tough issue for council members and mayors because affordable housing is a real issue. The new ordinance goes to the city council at its next meeting on Sept. 26.