Is there a connection? 3 shootings in 2 days have connections to local rap artists

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Three recent shootings in two days in three South Florida cities have one thing in common — that one way or another a rap artist is involved.

The latest shooting happened Thursday night at a gas station not far from where a rap music video was being filmed at the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Not far from where the shooting occurred, a video shoot was taking place at the flea market with rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana.

One person was killed, while another was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Later, Local 10 News cameras were there when two people were taken into custody at a different location on Broward Boulevard.

At this point, Local 10 News has learned that the person shot and killed at the flea market may also be a rap artist.

On Wednesday evening, the back window of a van was shot out on Northwest 30th Way near 21st Street in Fort Lauderdale. That’s where Dorothy Smart was ambushed and killed while in the front seat while parked in her driveway just after 6 p.m.

Smart’s son is South Florida rapper Syco Bob, who is now serving prison time for weapons possession charges. The rapper, whose real name is Cambrel Smart is also a close friend and protege of rapper Kodak Black.

Another shooting similar in style happened on Thursday afternoon in Miami Gardens at a shopping center at the intersection of 187th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Witnesses say two people ambushed the victim after he picked up food and was on his way to his car.

“The shooting appears to be targeted,” said Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, “but we are in preliminarily stages,” said a police spokesperson.

First responders found the man bleeding inside the crashed black car, which had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the gunmen fled in a white sedan.