Teacher accused of abusing special needs 4-year-old boy at Broward school

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy showed up home with cuts and bruises that he couldn’t explain. His mother said on Tuesday that it took 20 days for her to find out that his Broward County teacher had been accused of abusing him.

The special needs pre-kindergarten student’s alleged abuse happened at Forrest Hills Elementary School in Coral Springs. The boy’s mother said she received a call from a detective who was investigating the report on her son’s teacher.

“I had no idea what was going on, up until now,” she said adding the Coral Springs detective told her on Monday that a witness reported the teacher had grabbed her son’s “pressure points” on Sept. 20 during school hours.

Two days, after the incident the school notified her, without explanation, that the teacher was no longer working a the school.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement: “The teacher you are referencing is no longer with the District (resigned as of September 22, 2023).

“The school is aware of allegations made last month and immediately reported them to law enforcement, which is now investigating. Due to the open investigation, we are unable to provide additional information.”

The district deferred inquiries to the Coral Springs Police Department and reported that the school’s leadership was in communication with the student’s parents.