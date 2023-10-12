Detective testifies he doesn’t know who shot him in Miami; judge denies suspects’ bond

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A detective who was shot in March in Miami-Dade County testified on Thursday during a hearing in the case of the suspect who is accused of trying to kill him.

The hearing was a mini-trial without a jury to help the judge determine if he was going to approve the suspect’s request for a pre-trial release on bond.

“I am in the organized crime bureau,” Washington said adding that he was shot during a probe into the flow of narcotics into a jail.

Steve Gallon IV, who played football in high school and college, stands accused of shooting Washington on March 8 in Miami. He is the son of Steve Gallon III, a serving member of the School Board of Miami-Dade County since 2016.

Gallon IV, 33, was in court. Washington couldn’t identify him as the shooter.

“I don’t know who shot me,” Washington said.

When the hearing started, prosecutors showed Milian surveillance video of a man who was holding a gun and said that a police officer had recognized Gallon IV from his days as a football player.

“This has to be one of the worst investigations I’ve seen in my 33 years regarding a police shooting,” said Attorney Roderick Vereen, who is representing Gallon IV.

The hearing to request a pre-trial release on bond also applied to Atiba Moore. Washington said he was “surveilling” Moore when he crashed and was shot.

“I hit Atiba in the back,” Washington said.

Prosecutors said Moore called Gallon IV for help. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Alberto Milian denied the requests for bond for both Moore and Gallon IV.

In September, Gallon III released a statement after his son’s court appearance.

“I raised my son, love my son, and I am standing by my son,” Gallon III wrote. “Despite the allegations that have been made against him, he has a right to the presumption of innocence afforded to every citizen. I will continue to be present with him through this very difficult process — trusting and praying that the system seeks the truth and does justice.”

Gallon IV was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on March 9, records show. He and Moore are facing attempted murder charges.

Records show Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Judge Alberto Milian rescheduled the Monday hearing to 10 a.m., on Wednesday. The procedure includes a mini-trial without a jury, so the defense subpoenas witnesses.

