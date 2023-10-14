HSBC looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Luke Skywalker, Romeo

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Luke Skywalker to Local 10 viewers so they could let the force be with them if they decide to bring him home.

Wachter said Luke is a 5-year-old bulldog who loves to roll around and get belly rubs.

She said Luke pants, snorts, and doesn’t like to be outside for too long but is great with kids and other dogs.

Wachter said Luke weighs 45 pounds, is very energetic, and loves to go for car rides.

Wachter advises anyone who wants to adopt Luke will need to teach him house training rules, but with a lot of time, she believes he will be a wonderful family member.

She also introduced Romeo the tiger cat to Local 10 viewers.

Romeo is 8 years old and was given to the HSBC because someone in his original family had an allergic reaction to him.

Romeo has a dapper tie collection and likes to wear them for confidence, according to Wachter.

Wachter also spoke about HSBC’s Harry Potter-themed “Dogwarts” Halloween event.

Dogwarts info. (WPLG)

Children and their families will be able to trick or treat with all their furry friends and have magical shops to visit.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or on the Dogwarts Halloween event, click here.