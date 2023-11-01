Victim IDed in deadly Lauderhill shooting; police seek motive

Authorities identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a Lauderhill shooting that wounded two others Tuesday afternoon.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a Lauderhill shooting that wounded two others Tuesday afternoon.

A Lauderhill Police Department spokesperson said Wednesday that Trecia Spencer Carruthers was shot and killed just before 4:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street.

Police said they found Carruthers’ lifeless body lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a girl and man also suffered gunshot wounds and medics took them to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where they were subsequently released.

Detectives haven’t identified a motive as of Wednesday morning and continued to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.