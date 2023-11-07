Native activists hold prayer vigil ahead of city vote on preserving ‘sacred’ Brickell site

MIAMI – Native American activists held a prayer vigil at the famed Miami Circle Tuesday morning ahead of a city vote on potentially preserving a significant archaeological site nearby in the city’s Brickell neighborhood, containing numerous artifacts believed to be from the Tequesta people.

Developer Related Group’s plan to build a condominium complex called the Baccarat Residences has met opposition from those activists all year, ever since an archaeological dig unearthed thousands of years of Miami history.

While construction is already underway at Related’s adjacent site at 77 SE Fifth St., Miami’s Historic and Environmental Preservation Board met Tuesday to discuss the possible designation of Related’s 444 Brickell Ave. parcel as an archaeological site.

City staff members are recommending that the board do so.

City staff recommendation:

“(The recommendation) doesn’t really give us too much reassurance because the fact that (Related) has already been allowed to build on the adjacent site, which is equally as important, as significant, as we stand here they are pouring concrete there on that adjacent site,” Betty Osceola, a member of Florida’s Miccosukee tribe, said. “Even though the staff has these findings, it is not really reassuring that they are not going to keep (Related) from building on the remaining site.”

Archaeologists digging in the area have found Tequesta artifacts, like pottery and stone tools, older than the Egyptian pyramids.

Traci Arden, a University of Miami archaeology professor, calls the site the most profound and extensive evidence of prehistoric settlement in Miami’s history.

“The city’s historic preservation board is charged with protecting heritage of Miami heritage, and not just mid-century modern, but all the way back to our indigenous heritage,” Arden told Local 10 News ahead of Tuesday’s meeting “They need to step up and take care of this site.”

Osceola was at Tuesday’s prayer vigil. She’s been advocating for preservation of the site.

Her uncle played a crucial role in safeguarding the Tequesta artifacts found at the Miami Circle, which has since been preserved.

She’s pushed back against claims that the site isn’t important.

“Just because non-indigenous people deem it is as not a religious or sacred site does not mean it isn’t and that seems to be the big disconnect,” Osceola said.

She added, “We hope that (Related) is not allowed to dig up the rest of the significant archeological remains and artifacts that are there.”

Tuesday’s discussion of the site designation at the Historic and Environmental Preservation Board meeting got underway during the afternoon hours. Members of the public were set to weigh in and board members were expected to make a decision later in the evening.

A city spokesperson said “to our knowledge, no ‘Certificate to Dig’ (CTD) has been requested or issued” at 444 Brickell Ave., in a statement to Local 10 News.

Related is promising to honor the area.

“Having meticulously preserved archaeological findings in previous projects, we are committed to undertaking the same careful coordination efforts at the 444 Brickell Avenue site,” A Related Group spokesperson said in a statement to Local 10 News. “Our open spaces will be designed in a manner which celebrates the importance of the Miami River and its rich history.”