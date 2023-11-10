Judge denies preliminary Santa’s Enchanted Forest lawsuit against Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Christmas is back on at Tropical Park. According to a brief sent to Local 10 News on Friday, a judge has denied Santa’s Enchanted Forest’s preliminary lawsuit against the new Holiday themed park, Christmas Wonderland.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest drew people to Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40th St., around Christmastime every year until its lease expired three years ago.

The holiday-themed attraction has since moved to a site at 7400 NW 87th Ave. in Medley. In its place at Tropical Park is a new holiday-themed attraction called “Christmas Wonderland.”

According to a brief sent to Local 10 News on Friday, Christmas Wonderland’s attorney commented about the decision in an email:

“Today, our client, Christmas Wonderland prevailed over Santa’s Enchanted Forest’s attempt to shut down a fresh and new holiday event at Tropical Park. We are grateful that the court saw through SEF’s frivolous and self-interested attempt to be the only holiday event in town. Their transparent attempt to criticize a lawful procurement process that benefited them for 37 years is clearly not in the public’s best interest as it would prevent any Christmas event from taking place at Tropical Park this year. A vindictive Santa is not a good look.” Alex M. Gonzalez, partner, Holland & Knight

Santa’s Enchanted Forest claimed that after its lease expired in 2020, the county gave an exclusive permit to Loud and Live Engage to stage a Christmas attraction featuring displays and rides at Tropical Park — a move they see as a copycat offering at their old spot.

Miami-Dade County disputed the lawsuit’s claims, stating there is no lease assignment.

“The County firmly disputes the claims and allegations made in the complaint,” a county spokesperson said. “Miami-Dade County is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance with all relevant procurement regulations and legal mandates. We are confident in our adherence to the applicable laws governing procurement processes.”

In a statement to Local 10 News, Loud and Live Engage said it is “proud and excited to host a community-focused event at Tropical Park.”

“Christmas Wonderland followed all protocols when applying for the permit, and it is our understanding that Miami-Dade County reviewed the application in compliance will all applicable regulations before approving the permit on October 6th,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to opening our doors to residents on Nov. 16th.”

Local 10 News is reaching out to representatives with Santa’s Enchanted Forest for a comment about the ruling.

Read Friday’s document: