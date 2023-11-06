Santa’s suit: Santa’s Enchanted Forest taking legal action against county over rival attraction

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – For decades in Miami-Dade County, a strip of public land along the Palmetto Expressway is where many families came to kick off the holiday season.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest drew people to Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40th St., around Christmastime every year until it was forced out three years ago.

The holiday-themed attraction has since moved to a site at 7400 NW 87th Ave. in Medley. In its place at Tropical Park is a new holiday-themed attraction called “Christmas Wonderland.”

“That sucks, it was a local legend,” South Florida native Chris Machado said of the move.

The new attraction at Tropical Park is run by a different company. Now Santa’s Enchanted Forest is fighting back with a lawsuit against Miami-Dade County and the new venue.

Its 37-page lawsuit against the county and Loud and Live Engage LLC, the operator of Christmas Wonderland, cites possible consumer confusion.

Read the lawsuit:

Santa’s Enchanted Forest claims that after its lease expired in 2020, the county gave an exclusive permit to Loud and Live Engage to stage a Christmas attraction featuring displays and rides at Tropical Park — a move they see as a copycat offering at their old spot.

A company attorney explained its grievances with the county in a statement to Local 10 News on Monday:

“Santa’s Enchanted Forest enjoyed many great years at Tropical Park up until its lease expired in 2020. Since then, they have sought to obtain a new lease via the County’s bid procurement process. The County failed to follow this bid process and awarded a permit to Christmas Wonderland, contrary to the legal process for any private business to operate in a public park of this size and scope. Christmas Wonderland is operating illegally and should be shut down until the legal issues are resolved. The emergency injunction is in the hands of a judge and we’re confident he will recognize the importance of holding the County to its word and law.” Etan Mark, Santa's Enchanted Forest attorney

“It is not great for the people who grew up here, we are locals, man, we grew up with that, and then you just pass it along to the next highest bidder?” Machado said of the lawsuit. “It is sad, it feels like we are losing a lot of our culture here in Miami.”

Miami-Dade County disputes the lawsuit’s claims, stating there is no lease assignment.

“The County firmly disputes the claims and allegations made in the complaint,” a county spokesperson said. “Miami-Dade County is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance with all relevant procurement regulations and legal mandates. We are confident in our adherence to the applicable laws governing procurement processes.”

In a statement to Local 10 News, Loud and Live Engage said it is “proud and excited to host a community-focused event at Tropical Park.”

“Christmas Wonderland followed all protocols when applying for the permit, and it is our understanding that Miami-Dade County reviewed the application in compliance will all applicable regulations before approving the permit on October 6th,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to opening our doors to residents on Nov. 16th.”