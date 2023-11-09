Santa’s Enchanted Forest set to open for the season

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s that time of year again. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Opening night will take place at 7400 NW 87th Ave.

A Holiday light-fight of sorts has been unfolding over the last few weeks over the former location of the Christmas themed theme park that was located 7900 SW 40th St., until its lease expired three years ago.

In 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest began leasing the land from Miami-Dade County. That agreement expired in March of 2020. Park management said more than one million people visited Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

A New Christmas themed attraction, Christmas Wonderland, is expected to open later this month at the Tropical Park location. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is fighting back with a lawsuit against Miami-Dade County and the new venue.

The new experience will take the site where Santa’s Enchanted Forest did business from 1984 to 2020.

For more information about opening day and Santa’s Enchanted Forest operating hours, click on this link.