New Holiday experience set to open at Tropical Park next month

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’ve driven past Tropical Park in Westchester on the Palmetto Expressway during the Holidays over the last few years you may have missed the Christmas lights, but a new Holiday experience is bringing Christmas back for 2023.

Christmas Wonderland is promising South Floridians a dazzling Holiday experience set to open to the public, with a Miami-Dade twist.

“Guests will enjoy a unique combination of the expected and the very unexpected, with holiday traditions and innovative, contemporary elements including highlighting the diversity of Miami-Dade County in a dynamic and remarkable way.” said Tony Albelo, CEO, EngageLive!.

From Tinsel Trail, a half-mile long walk full of holiday displays; HoliDade exhibits, celebrating Miami-Dade’s culture with exhibits by Moyano Productions, midway rides and of course the chance to have your picture taken with the man of the hour, Santa at his very own village, there will be a lot of Christmas to soak in.

There will also be nightly cirque-style performances.

The new experience will take the site where Santa’s Enchanted Forest did business from 1984 to 2020.

In 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest began leasing the land from Miami-Dade County. That agreement expired in March of 2020. Park management said more than one million people visited Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest later moved to Hialeah Park and in 2022 set up in Doral.

Christmas Wonderland will be open Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33155.

Online ticket pricing starts at $29 for children 3 to 10, adults at $39 for ages 11 and up, and free admission for infants 2 and under.

For tickets and more information, click on this link.