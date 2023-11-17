Miami-Dade band teacher subject of similar grooming allegations years before arrest

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A since-fired band teacher at a Miami-Dade high school was the subject of allegations of impropriety years before his arrest in the classroom Tuesday, after police accused him of similarly grooming another student, with whom he’s accused of having a sexual relationship.

Scott Michael Davis, 47, who taught at South Dade Senior High School, faces a number of criminal charges, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Police accused him of beginning a “relationship” with band student after the boy was in “mental crisis” over a breakup. Authorities said Davis allowed the boy to “confide” in him and his teacher would “be there emotionally for him.”

The relationship would later turn sexual, police said.

The Miami-Dade school district said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations. But, Local 10 News has learned that they’ve heard them before.

In 2018 emails obtained by Local 10 News, parents of a band member reported a similar experience of Davis offering emotional support, a deeper connection and closed-door sessions.

Detectives got involved then and checked allegations of computer pornography on school property. Davis would continue teaching until his arrest.

We requested information on all of those allegations from the district including an answer to the question: Why was Davis allowed to keep working with students?

At least three teachers at South Dade have been arrested for sex crimes over the past three years. Another former band teacher, Andrew Zweibel, is in prison, having taken a plea last May for having sex with a 16-year-old student.

Former government teacher Tom Privett was convicted of sexual battery on a student while teaching at another school.

Former math teacher Bresnniel Jansen was also convicted of having sex with a student. His victim won a $49 million verdict against the district, alleging officials knew about him but left him in the classroom.

The district’s pro forma statement following Davis’ arrest stated similar conduct “will not be tolerated.”

But, increasingly, signs are that the district did.