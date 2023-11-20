Publix announces new leadership for 2024

The store “where shopping is a pleasure” is announcing some changes to its leadership for the new year. The company’s new CEO has South Florida roots.

Publix said effective Jan. 1, 2024, CEO Todd Jones will become Executive Chairman, President Kevin Murphy will be promoted to CEO, and Senior Vice President John Goff will be promoted to President. Chairman of the Board Ed Crenshaw will remain on the board of directors as Chairman Emeritus.

According to a news release, Murphy began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate, Florida. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 1995. He was promoted to district manager in 2003, regional director in 2009, and vice president of the Miami Division in 2014. In 2016, Murphy was promoted to senior vice president of retail operations. He was named President in 2019.

“We are delighted to have leaders with the experience of Kevin and John who are ready to take the next steps in their careers,” said Todd Jones. “I am confident in their ability to lead our company into the future and to continue to make Publix a great place to shop for our customers and a great place to work for our associates.”

Publix Supermarket celebrated 93 years of serving the community in Sept.

According to the Publix website, George Jenkins opened the first Publix store during the Great Depression in Winter Haven, Fla. By the end of the 1940s the supermarket was on its way to becoming a chain and by the early 1960s Publix opened its Miami division.

In the 1980s the supermarket introduced check-out scanning across the state and by 1990 it crossed the Florida state line into Georgia.

The Florida based supermarket chain has revamped several stores in the last year, including the Publix Super Market at the Crossings Shopping Village in West Kendall and a new store opened in Hialeah in Sept.

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates. The company currently operates 1,351 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.