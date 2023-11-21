Food recall: Check your kitchen for these plums, nectarines and peaches

MIAMI – There was an ongoing nationwide recall on Tuesday for peaches, nectarines, and plums, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fruit sold by HMC Farms, Signature Farms, and with a USA-E-U label caused an outbreak of listeria, a serious bacterial infection, according to FDA and CDC officials.

Aside from Florida, the CDC also documented listeria cases in California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio. So far, on Tuesday, the outbreak was to blame for one listeria patient’s death and 10 hospitalizations.

Here is a list of the recall’s product and product number:

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

