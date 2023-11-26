Victim identified, police search for gunman in Tamarac fatal shooting

Police in Tamarac investigate a deadly shooting that occurred the night before Thanksgiving.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred last week in Broward County.

Police said 21-year-old Mateo Delgado was fatally shot while inside a vehicle near the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue in Tamarac on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

A candlelight vigil was held for Delgado by friends and family members at the site of the shooting on Thanksgiving.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information to come forward and call either BSO at 954-321-4274 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.