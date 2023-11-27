Neighbors say there were signs of trouble before 3-year-old shot dead in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Neighbors at an extended-stay hotel in Tamarac told Local 10 News Monday that there were serious signs of trouble leading up to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl over the weekend.

De’Yonnie Cleveland was shot and killed at around 8:15 Saturday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel, located at 3873 W. Commercial Blvd.

“She was beautiful,” one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told Local 10 News. “She was bubbly joy.”

That joyful girl was being abused by her parent or guardian, neighbors said.

“Every morning I wake up, she is always beating this baby,” the neighbor said, referring to the baby’s caregiver. “This baby is screaming. My son said ‘If this baby (cries) tomorrow I am calling CPS.’ She didn’t make it to tomorrow. She didn’t make it.”

She added, “This baby was letting us know. I feel so bad.”

The neighbor’s son said they had just gotten ice cream with De’Yonnie on Friday, not knowing what would happen the next day.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding what led up to the shooting in room 206 that led to the girl’s death, or whether they are seeking any suspects or persons of interest.

The woman’s son said he’s certain foul play was a factor.

“Do you think it was possible that there was a gun was lying around and she was—?” Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez asked.

“That baby(’s) hands were too little. When I gave her ice cream, she dropped it,” he replied. “Her hands were too little to even grip the ice cream, how could that itty bitty baby hold a gun if she couldn’t even hold a little bitty ice cream cone?”

He was distraught over the little girl’s death.

“That baby wanted love. She was loved by us,” he said. “She would reach out to me. All she wanted was love.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had detained persons of interest after the shooting before releasing them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.