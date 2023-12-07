North Miami Beach police Chief Harvette Smith suspended amid FDLE probe, sources say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach has suspended its police chief amid an active investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, several sources tell Local 10 News.

Harvette Smith was placed on paid administrative leave. It’s not clear what allegations the FDLE is investigating; those sources weren’t aware of their nature and city officials aren’t commenting.

According to her city biography, Smith joined the department in 1990 as a clerk typist and, eight years later, became a sworn officer, rising through the ranks over the following years before being promoted to chief on July 7, 2022. She became the first Black woman to lead the department.

North Miami Beach has dealt with turmoil among its top officials in recent years and elected a new mayor, Evan Piper, on Tuesday.

Its previous mayor, Anthony DeFillipo, was removed from office after being arrested and accused of illegal voting. His trial is set to begin in February.

That wasn’t the only drama and dysfunction for the city. Three commissioners didn’t show for meetings earlier in the year, leaving city business at a standstill.

One commissioner in particular, Michael Joseph, was removed by his fellow commissioners who say he skipped out on too many meetings within a 120-day period — a violation of the city charter. He has since been reinstated.