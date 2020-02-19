Man with ‘Crime Pays’ forehead tattoo is back in jail

MIAMI – The infamous Donald Murray -- who has “Crime Pays” tattooed on his forehead -- first gained notoriety last year after appearing in an episode of A&E Network’s “Live PD” when he crashed into a tree during a chase and took off running.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Terre Haute Police Department officers both believe Murray, 38, hasn’t changed.

Officers chased him and arrested him again on Monday and he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. This time he is facing charges of resisting arrest, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.