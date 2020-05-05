85ºF

Broward County Commission to discuss reopening plans with city mayors

Andrew Perez, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County commissioners are scheduled to meet with city mayors on Tuesday afternoon to discuss reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 4 p.m. virtual meeting will focus on preparations for steps to the next reopening phase. During a Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners agreed the county needs to ramp up testing efforts.

Commissioners also said there is a need to improve coordination with cities and neighboring Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties.

