Miami-Dade commission approves $150M credit for Jackson Health System

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County commissioners approved on Tuesday a $150 million line of credit for Jackson Health System amid the growing needs of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioners agreed on not requiring that Jackson Health System be prohibited from issuing layoffs and furloughs to have access to the line of credit.

Carlos A. Migoya, Jackson Health System’s president and chief executive officer, said the short-term line of credit, the federal aid, and the ability to perform elective surgeries will hold up the system for about a year.

The system includes Jackson Memorial Hospital, the Jackson South Medical Center, the Jackson North Medical Center, Holtz Children’s Hospital, Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital, Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, a network of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care centers, two long-term care nursing facilities and Corrections Health Services clinics.