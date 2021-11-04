Ballots will be counted again and again in District 20 race too close to call

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick were separated by just nine votes after Tuesday's Democratic primary election.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Canvassing boards in both Broward and Palm Beach counties are beginning the process of a recount in the District 20 Democratic congressional primary that was separated by just nine votes after Tuesday’s election.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness (11,644 votes) held a narrow lead over healthcare executive Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (11,635) for the Democratic nomination in a special election to replace the late Alcee Hastings.

Jason Mariner won the nomination on the Republican side, but the district is deeply Democratic and likely to vote that way in the January general election.

District 20 spans areas of both Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The recount process was getting underway Thursday afternoon. The canvassing boards in each county will first do a machine recount and then another by hand because the totals were so close.

Ad

(Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“It’s really too close to call at this point,” said Joe Scott, Broward’s supervisor of elections.

Holness was in his seat on the Broward commission on Thursday while Cherfilus-McCormick was laying low.

Both expressed optimism about their changes after the election Tuesday night.

Holness was ahead in the Broward County portion of the vote, while Cherfilus-McCormick’s strength was in Palm Beach.

Because of low voter turnout for this off-year election, it appears that just one in every seven people from District 20 will be deciding the Democratic candidate likely to be voted into Congress.