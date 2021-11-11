Miami-Dade marks Veterans Day 2021 with parade, ceremonies

There was a parade to honor military veterans' service on Thursday in Miami Beach and a ceremony outside Miami City Hall with a fire truck and a police car that was decorated for the occasion.

MIAMI – There were solemn ceremonies in Miami, Doral, and other cities in Miami-Dade County. There were marching bands and dancers during a patriotic parade in Miami Beach.

DORAL

The new commander of the United States Southern Command, Gen. Laura J. Richardson, was the guest speaker at Thursday’s ceremony at Veterans Park in Doral.

The new commander of the United States Southern Command, Gen. Laura J. Richardson, was the guest speaker. Read more >

MIAMI

The City of Miami’s police and fire departments changed the design of one of their vehicles to show veterans just how much they’re appreciated.

The City of Miami found a unique way to say thank you to veterans this Veterans Day. Read more >

More related stories

WASHINGTON

President Biden salutes veterans and talks about the American economy on his firs Veterans Day as president

DOCUMENTARY