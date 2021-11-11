77º
Miami-Dade marks Veterans Day 2021 with parade, ceremonies

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

There was a parade to honor military veterans' service on Thursday in Miami Beach and a ceremony outside Miami City Hall with a fire truck and a police car that was decorated for the occasion.

MIAMI – There were solemn ceremonies in Miami, Doral, and other cities in Miami-Dade County. There were marching bands and dancers during a patriotic parade in Miami Beach.

DORAL

The new commander of the United States Southern Command, Gen. Laura J. Richardson, was the guest speaker at Thursday’s ceremony at Veterans Park in Doral.

MIAMI

The City of Miami’s police and fire departments changed the design of one of their vehicles to show veterans just how much they’re appreciated.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

