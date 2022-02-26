Scott at CPAC: ‘Fight to rescue America from socialism’

(John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Conference attendees shop for merchandise at a trade show at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sen. Rick Scott delivered a speech during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday in Orlando saying Republicans should not be “timid” during the midterm elections in November.

Scott, a former Florida governor and the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, promoted his 31-page “rescue America” plan.

“The fight to rescue America from socialism is our fight,” Scott said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The plan includes 11 points that he said will help Republicans to take back control of the Senate. He was critical of the “woke” movement and said he wants to stop the federal government from collecting data on race and ethnicity.

Scott also wants every U.S. citizen to pay income tax regardless of how low their income is and he also wants to cut funding for the IRS.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On immigration, Scott wants to finish building the wall in the southern border and name it after former President Donald Trump, as a tribute to his vision.

Trump is set to deliver his CPAC speech at 7 p.m. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Marco Rubio spoke on Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the conference on Thursday.

