Miami Sports Pod - Wild Weekend In South Florida Sports
MIAMI – It was a wild few days among South Florida’s top sports teams.
1:41 Canes season ends with a new low
4:00 Manny Diaz put himself on the hot seat by firing Dan Enos
9:00 Manny needs to stop being proud of his team’s effort after bad losses
12:20 Brian Flores looked like he knew what he was doing
17:30 Brian Flores has built a culture
19:00 DeVante Parker is a perfect example of the Dolphins making a player better
25:00 The Heat had an incredibly fun weekend of home wins
30:00 How much room is there to grow for the Heat this season?
