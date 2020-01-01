76ºF

Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 10 - Jan. 1, 2020

George Richards of The Athletic joins the CTC podcast

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Chirping the Cats: Episode 10 - George Richards of The Athletic
SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 10 of Chirping the Cats is a special one, as host David Dwork sits down with longtime Florida Panthers beat writer George Richards, who tells some fun and interesting stories involving past Panthers goaltenders.

0:45 – Current roster, best ever?

2:25 – Sergei Bobrovsky doing just fine

4:35 – The Q effect

6:45 – Brett Connolly signing working out quite well

8:45 – Stralman calming influence on back line

11:25 – Roberto Luongo's trade to Vancouver

16:10 – Ed Belfour's water bottle vs. Alex Auld

22:40 – Keith Ballard's stick vs. Tomas Vokoun

30:00 – Belfour's South Beach arrest

30:45 – Tim Thomas, fun guy

31:50 – 2011 Final, Thomas vs. Luongo

33:10 – Panthers have always had good goaltending

34:30 – Favorite venues to visit

