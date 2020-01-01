Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 10 - Jan. 1, 2020
George Richards of The Athletic joins the CTC podcast
SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 10 of Chirping the Cats is a special one, as host David Dwork sits down with longtime Florida Panthers beat writer George Richards, who tells some fun and interesting stories involving past Panthers goaltenders.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android
0:45 – Current roster, best ever?
2:25 – Sergei Bobrovsky doing just fine
4:35 – The Q effect
6:45 – Brett Connolly signing working out quite well
8:45 – Stralman calming influence on back line
11:25 – Roberto Luongo's trade to Vancouver
16:10 – Ed Belfour's water bottle vs. Alex Auld
22:40 – Keith Ballard's stick vs. Tomas Vokoun
30:00 – Belfour's South Beach arrest
30:45 – Tim Thomas, fun guy
31:50 – 2011 Final, Thomas vs. Luongo
33:10 – Panthers have always had good goaltending
34:30 – Favorite venues to visit
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.