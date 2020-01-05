Alabama star QB Tua Tagovailoa holding press conference Monday

MIAMI – A big decision that could impact the Miami Dolphins future is expected to come on Monday.

The University of Alabama will hold a press conference Monday at noon with head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Expectations are that Tagovailoa will decide whether to remain at Alabama for his final year, or declare for the NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old said on social media last week that he would announce a decision about his future on Monday.

Tagovailoa, a junior, was regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft before suffering a season-ending hip injury in November.

He'd still be considered one of the top passers in the draft, should he decide to go that route, and the Miami Dolphins are likely going to target a QB in the early rounds.

Tagovaiola led Alabama to the 2017 national championship and to a title game appearance last season.

Prior to his injury, Tagovaiola was having a stellar year. Through nine games, Tua threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns to go with just three interceptions.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.

Miami currently holds a league-most 13 picks in the draft, including three in the first round, and the fifth overall selection.