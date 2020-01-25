Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 12 - Jan. 25, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers alum Olli Jokinen is back for Episode 12 of Chirping the Cats! He chats about representing the Panthers when the team hosted the 2003 NHL All-Star Game and recently moving down to No. 2 on the team’s all-time scoring list.

Olli also discusses some of the strangest goalies he skated with, players that got under his skin during his playing days and some of the biggest games of his career.

We also talk about what’s happening with the South Florida Hockey Academy, including a potential 2020 NHL Draft prospect and the lessons being taught to each of the kids.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

0:25 – Becoming Florida's scoring leader

1:40 – New Panthers core

2:35 – What went wrong during Olli's tenure with Florida

3:35 – It's a different NHL now than during his career

5:45 – Experience representing Panthers during 2003 All-Star Game

8:15 – Sandis Ozolinsh disappears after being traded two days before ASG

14:35 – Olli's big game in front of his home fans

17:10 – Slumming it with league-owned Islanders

21:25 – Strangest goalies Jokinen played with

21:50 – (Doctor) Steve Shields

23:15 – Miikka Kiprusoff

24:30 – Ed Belfour's last NHL season

27:35 – Panthers' veteran movement (Nieuwendyk, Roberts, Gratton)

29:45 – Relationship with the officials

31:45 – Dealing with dirty players

34:40 – Guys that got under Olli's skin

36:15 – Biggest games of Jokinen's career

36:40 – 2006 Olympics Gold Medal Game

39:30 – Learning every game is the most important game

40:50 – Teaching lessons of NHL career to South Florida Hockey Academy

43:40 – U18 and U16 SFHA teams having very solid seasons

46:40 – Teaching life lessons, more than ‘just hockey’