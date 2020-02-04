Patrick Mahomes fulfills Disney dream after Super Bowl victory

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes now knows what it’s like to say, “I’m going to Disney World.”

Seven years before winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback fulfilled a prophetic tweet he wrote when he was 17.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said in his 2013 Twitter post.

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013

The third-year quarterback was able to live his dream Sunday after rallying the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

A day later, he was living his dream, standing on a float with Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom.

“It’s such an iconic thing,” Mahomes said in an interview with ESPN. “I didn’t even remember tweeting it until it came back out before the Super Bowl. For me, it was just such an iconic thing and something that was special, and I wanted to do that. And now I have and I’m here. It’s amazing.”

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP as the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.