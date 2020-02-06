Inter Miami CF debuts first road jersey, The RosaNegra

MIAMI – Just weeks away from its inaugural game, Inter Miami CF has unveiled its first away jersey.

The kit, called “The RosaNegra” was revealed Wednesday night at the FORWARD25 event in New York City, recognizing the 25th season in MLS history.

Inter Miami U-14 Academy players Axel Perez and Fernando Sanchez debuted the new threads as the club continues to bring attention to its youth development.

Features of The RosaNegra:

Pink accent stripes over black as an ode to South Florida’s vibrant soul and this key milestone for both Inter Miami and MLS.

Embossed herons representing freedom and strength.

In recognition of fútbol arriving to South Florida, the inaugural 2020 season logo can be found in the bottom right hand corner making this a true collector’s item.

The Club mantra “Freedom to Dream” on the inside of the collar reflects the ambitious mindset of the Club as it aims to become the best fútbol club in the Western hemisphere.

The jersey font of the players’ names and numbers is a dynamic, energetic and bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect. The font was designed in collaboration with MLS by Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of Face37, an award-winning graphic design studio based in Manchester, England.

Inter Miami CF’s inaugural season begins Sunday, March 1 in Los Angeles against LAFC. Their first home game is two weeks later, on March 14 against LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.