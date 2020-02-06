Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala from Grizzlies

MIAMI – Pat Riley is going for it.

ESPN is reporting that the Heat have traded for former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. So far, there's no indication on who Memphis will get in return.

ESPN also reports that the team has given Iguodala a two-year extension worth $30 Million, with a team option for the 2021-22 season.

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The team option allows Miami to have flexibility to pursue a max contract player during the summer of 2021.

Heat swingman Justise Winslow is part of the deal.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more info comes out.