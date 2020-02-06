75ºF

Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala from Grizzlies

Heat to sign Iguodala to 2-year extension, per report

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: NBA, Heat
Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals. Iguodala scored 15 points off the bench for the Warriors in the win. (Bob Donnan-Pool/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Pat Riley is going for it.

ESPN is reporting that the Heat have traded for former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. So far, there's no indication on who Memphis will get in return.

ESPN also reports that the team has given Iguodala a two-year extension worth $30 Million, with a team option for the 2021-22 season.

The team option allows Miami to have flexibility to pursue a max contract player during the summer of 2021.

Heat swingman Justise Winslow is part of the deal.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated as more info comes out.

