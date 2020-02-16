Miami Sports Pod - Heat stumble into NBA All-Star break

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, but struggled in the weeks leading up to the NBA All-Star break.

2:00 Nation finally got to see the Heat

4:10 Reality hit in the reality of deficiencies right before the break

7:00 We haven’t seen this full team together

9:45 Health down the stretch will be key

11:30 Colin Cowherd doesn't know Heat basketball

14:00 What do you expect down the stretch?

19:00 What would satisfy Heat fans for a finish to this season?

21:00 It wouldn’t be a surprise if they lost a playoff series

24:00 At the break the Heat are in a better place than we could’ve imagined

27:00 Bam is special. Very special