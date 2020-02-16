Miami Sports Pod - Heat stumble into NBA All-Star break
Heat have won just 1 of their last 5 games
MIAMI – The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this season, but struggled in the weeks leading up to the NBA All-Star break.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
2:00 Nation finally got to see the Heat
4:10 Reality hit in the reality of deficiencies right before the break
7:00 We haven’t seen this full team together
9:45 Health down the stretch will be key
11:30 Colin Cowherd doesn't know Heat basketball
14:00 What do you expect down the stretch?
19:00 What would satisfy Heat fans for a finish to this season?
21:00 It wouldn’t be a surprise if they lost a playoff series
24:00 At the break the Heat are in a better place than we could’ve imagined
27:00 Bam is special. Very special
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.