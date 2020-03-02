Miami Sports Pod - We COMBINE the NFL, Inter Miami CF and the Miami Heat
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
MIAMI – 2:00 Clay loves the NFL combine
5:40 The Combine is a way to learn more about football as a sport
7:50 The 10-yard Split can be more revealing than the 40-yard dash
11:30 Nothing has changed from a Dolphins perspective
17:00 Everyone’s always going to be right because we throw so many names out there
18:30 Inter Miami CF plays their first game
20:00 Did it entice you to want more?
26:20 Clay sings Frozen 2
30:00 Heat get back on track over the weekend
32:00 Without Meyers Leonard the Heat will continue to struggle defensively
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.