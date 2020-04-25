Day 3 of NFL Draft: Miami Hurricanes LB Shaquille Quarterman taken by Jacksonville in fourth round

MIAMI – It took three days and four rounds, but the 2020 NFL Draft has finally seen a Miami Hurricanes player come off the board.

Canes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round with pick No. 140.

A North Florida native, Quarterman attended Oakleaf High School in Orange Park before taking his talents south to attend the University of Miami.

During his four years with the Hurricanes, Quarterman started every game he suited up for and finished ninth in school history with 356 tackles.

He led the Canes in tackles during his senior season with 107, including 15.5 for a loss. He also earned All-ACC first-team honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

Four picks after Quarterman was taken, another Hurricanes player was crossed off the board when the Seattle Seahawks selected running back DeeJay Dallas at No. 144.

Dallas, considered a duel-threat due to his pass-catching ability, rushed for 693 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, his junior year, while adding another two scores and 140 yards as a receiver.