Broward College cutting athletics department in shocking proposed budget cut

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Broward College men’s basketball team is coming off one of its most successful seasons ever.

But now, all of the school’s athletic programs could be eliminated. It’s trend that is hitting colleges and universities nationwide because of financial issues in the wake of the coronavirus.

A proposed budget adjustment for Broward College would eliminate all Seahawks sports programs in an effort to reinvest elsewhere in the school.

The report notes that “the athletics program serves 147 students. The cost per athlete is $11,009.”

Broward College isn’t alone. Major universities have cut about 100 sports nationwide as part of budget cuts in the wake of the coronavirus.

But Seahawks coach Anthony Anderson says sports programs like Broward’s offer young men and women avenues to make their lives better.

The budget proposal has been sent to the school’s board of trustees which will make the final decision.