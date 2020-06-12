Marlins complete an all pitching MLB draft

The Marlins had a plan entering the shortened 2020 MLB draft. A day after taking Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer with their first-round pick, Miami selected five more pitchers in rounds two through five.

The focus was clearly pitching as the Marlins used every pick they had on pitching. After Meyer, Miami selected high school left-handed pitcher, Dax Fulton in the 2nd round. The Oklahoma native is coming off Tommy John surgery but was considered one of the top high school pitchers in the draft.

The Marlins then took Ball State right-hander Kyle Nicolas, Coastal Carolina pitcher Zach McCambley, Jake Eder from Vanderbilt and closed their all pitching draft by selecting Kyle Hurt of Southern California.

The draft was cut from 40 rounds to just five rounds this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.