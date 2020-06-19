Inter Miami player tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. – A player on Inter Miami CF has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced late Thursday night.

The team said the player, who was not identified, was asymptomatic. His test was part of a mandatory round of testing done on the entire club earlier this week.

According to the team, that player “has been observing isolation protocols since he self-identified being in close contact with an individual who showed mild symptoms during a health screening questionnaire administered daily to players.”

The player is being treated by Inter Miami's medical staff, which the team said has been working directly with local infectious disease specialists.

Inter Miami is scheduled to face Orlando City SC in the MLS Is Back tournament opener on July 8 in Orlando.