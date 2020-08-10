Flores said Miami Dolphins closely monitoring college football situation

DAVIE, Fla. – Covid-19 has caused the Miami Dolphins to make many adjustments to their season preparations.

On the field, the Dolphins have not yet put on the pads, as they get ready to play next month.

Off the field, there are big looming questions about the possibility that college football will be cancelled.

That could have a ripple effect that reaches the Dolphins.

Head coach Brian Flores said on Monday, “We’re monitoring that obviously from a scouting standpoint. This is the time of year guys would be on the road.”

Flores has a deep understanding of that aspect of football, having worked his way up in the New England Patriots organization as a scout.

Flores said that he’s had conversations with General Manager Chris Grier about the situation, but those conversations are going to remain in-house. He added that his focus is on this year’s football team, but the organization is always looking ahead.

Flores also addressed the decision that college football has to make, “Everyone loves college football and wants to see it.” Still, Flores acknowledged that if they believe there are safety issues, they need to address it.

The head coach was also asked about the possibility of having fans in the stands this season.

He said he would love to have them, however, it would have to be in a safe way.