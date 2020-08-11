Miami Hurricanes players keep focus on the field amidst college chaos

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes 2020 season is off to a strange start.

The Canes continue working out in Coral Gables, as their season remains in Jeopardy.

The Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences are making moves that could end their 2020 season amidst concerns about Covid-19.

What the other Power 5 conferences will do has not yet been officially decided.

Meanwhile, the Canes continue to practice.

Monday night, senior wide receiver Mike Harley told reporters, “You’re not in our shoes. You don’t know what we’re going through with family issues or you don’t know the work we put in to have this season. Me, I just think positive, when I hear negativity, I block it out.”

Head coach Manny Diaz tweeted, “Impressed by our guys ability to block out the noise and bring the energy today for Practice 4. These men want to play. We are so thankful for the expert leadership of our President, Dr. Julio Frenk to our University and within the ACC.”

Diaz is commenting on Dr. Frenk’s background in public health.