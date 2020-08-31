Fitzpatrick returns to practice for the Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. – Ryan Fitzpatrick is back with the Miami Dolphins.

On Saturday, Fitzpatrick left the team’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium after learning of the death of his mother.

Before telling teammates, Fitzpatrick was seen speaking with head coach Brian Flores.

Flores and fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa both offered words of encouragement and support to the veteran quarterback over the weekend.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick was on the field. Several teammates went over to the quarterback before the team’s stretching began to show support.

The Dolphins have less than two weeks before the season opener at the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick is the likely starter for that game.

However, head coach Brian Flores has not officially named a starter, or a backup as of yet.

On Saturday, neither Josh Rosen nor Tagovailoa dazzled in leading the first team offense.