Inter Miami signing Gonzalo Higuain, reports say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF appears close to adding another international star.

Gonzalo Higuain, an Argentine striker who played for Italian power Juventus, will be signing with David Beckham’s expansion team, according to multiple reports, including one posted on MLS’s website.

For further confirmation, look no further than the Twitter page of team owner Jorge Mas, who posted a picture of himself with Higuain, wishing him a “warm welcome.”

A warm welcome to Gonzalo Higuain, a world class striker and champion.

⁦@G_Higuain⁩

Higuain, 32, played in the World Cup for Argentina three times.

Inter Miami last month added Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup-winning midfielder with France.

The side is 2-6-2 in its inaugural MLS season after defeating Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Schedule update

Inter Miami plays at Orlando City SC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the league on Friday announced the club’s following three matches for this season that has been delayed and reformatted because of COVID-19:

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Atlanta United FC (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 23 home vs. New York Red Bulls (8 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 27, at Philadelphia Union (7:30 p.m.)

Additional regular-season matches will be announced by the league pending further developments regarding travel protocols, the team says.