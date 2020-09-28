Miami Heat NBA Finals gear coming hot off the press in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you need further proof that the Miami Heat are indeed headed to the NBA Finals, look no further than the t-shirt printers, where the newest merchandise is being created Monday morning here in South Florida, ready to be shipped to a store near you.

This comes hours after the Heat clinched a trip to the Finals to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night.

The win set off a celebration in the streets the likes of which hadn’t been seen in years.

