Miami Hurricanes will return to action Saturday night at Duke

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes have found an opponent.

The Canes will play at Duke on Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Miami was originally scheduled to play at Wake Forest, but that game was cancelled because of Covid-19 cases within the Wake Forest program.

Miami’s last game was at Virginia Tech on November 14.

The Canes pushed back their schedule because of an outbreak within their own program.

The Canes outbreak included head coach Manny Diaz.

Miami is 7-1 on the season with three games remaining in the regular season.

The Canes game on Saturday night will be broadcast on the ACC Network.