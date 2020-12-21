Jimmy Butler: ‘I’m ready to hoop’ and ‘our goal is to win it all’

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a basket during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI – When the Miami Heat open the regular season on Wednesday in Orlando, All-Star Jimmy Butler will be ready to go.

Butler sat out the Heat’s two preseason games.

He said Monday, “I’m good to. I think it was a mutual decision. Coaches, the organization know what they’re doing. I’m ready to hoop. When I’m out there in practice I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. Working on my game every single day. I’m ready to go. Now, the thing starts to get real. We’re built for it.”

The Heat had just over two months to get ready for the season, because Miami made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Butler said, “We’re championship caliber. I think the group that Coach Pat, Spo, and Andy have put together it’s to get over the hump that we couldn’t reach last year. I think everyone’s locked in... I think our goal is to win it all.

As for KZ Okpala, Butler said, “I think like everybody else the whole thing is understanding and feeling like you belong. He knows that he’s a pro and he can compete with the best of them. Confidence is key... he’s going to be a really great player for us, he really is.”

Butler said that the trade rumors involving James Harden are not a distraction because the Heat are busy working.

Butler said, “We can win. I said that at the beginning of last year as well. I don’t know if too many people listen or are hearing me... I think the guys look real comfortable.”