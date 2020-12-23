Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 29 - New NHL season details, Panthers sign Anthony Duclair

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 29 of the Chirping the Cats Podcast host David Dwork is joined by Local 10′s Ian Margol. The two goaltenders and hockey aficionados dive into the details of the NHL’s plan for the 2020-21 season, including roster sizes, important dates and Florida’s newly aligned division.

Dave and Ian also discuss the Panthers signing of speedy winger Anthony Duclair and where he fits in Florida’s forward ranks, as well as the attempt by new GM Bill Zito to change the culture in and around the Cats’ dressing room.

0:35 – NHL officially announces 56-game season

2:30 – Changing the Panthers culture

11:15 – Who makes Panthers Taxi Squad?

14:15 – Panthers sign Anthony Duclair to prove-it deal

21:45 – Ian’s excited to see what Carter Verhaeghe can do

23:50 – Entering training camp, Panthers top six has several possibilities

27:30 – Florida’s younger players have lots to prove, but will have plenty of chances to impress

30:05 – Dave and Ian gush over Spencer Knight

35:15 – Examining new Central Division; who will be Florida’s biggest rival (other than Tampa)?